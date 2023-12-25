Advertisement
date 2023-12-25
Army reports: Deadly attack in Nigeria killed 16 people

  • A tragic incident resulted in the loss of sixteen lives in the village of Mushu.
  • The attack occurred around midnight on Saturday in Plateau State.
  • The government is taking proactive measures to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens.
A tragic incident unfolded in northcentral Nigeria, resulting in the loss of sixteen lives. The attack took place around midnight on Saturday in the village of Mushu, located in Plateau State, according to Captain Oya James.

This region, positioned on the border between Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim north and largely Christian south, has long grappled with ethnic and religious tensions. The details surrounding the motive and perpetrators of this recent attack remain unclear.

In response to the incident, security personnel have been mobilized to prevent further clashes in the area. The region has been plagued by recurring conflicts between herders, often of the Muslim faith, and farmers, who are typically Christians. These disputes frequently escalate into tit-for-tat killings and, at times, evolve into violent raids on villages by heavily armed groups.

State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the latest attack. “Proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens,” the governor said.

Also Read

Shell Announces $5bn Investment Boost for Nigeria’s Offshore Oil
Shell Announces $5bn Investment Boost for Nigeria’s Offshore Oil

Shell to invest $5 billion in Nigeria's Bonga North oil project. This...

