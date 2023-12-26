Crimea Hit Overnight: Ukraine’s Assault on Feodosia Sparks Fatalities and Chaos

Feodosia, Crimea, struck overnight by Ukraine.

1 killed, 2 injured, landing ship damaged.

Guided missiles used in the attack.

The Crimean port city of Feodosia was attacked by Ukraine overnight, resulting in one fatality, two injuries, and damage to a huge landing ship named Novocherkassk, according to Russian officials and the ministry of defense.

According to the Russian military ministry, Ukraine attacked Feodosia using guided missiles fired from aircraft, as reported by the news agency Interfax.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Crimean governor who was imposed by Russia, announced on the messaging app Telegram that one person had died and two others had been injured in the incident.

The Russian-installed ruler of Crimea said on Tuesday that an attack by Ukraine on Feodosia in Crimea resulted in a fire in the town’s port area.

“The port area is cordoned off. As of this moment, the detonations have stopped and the fire has been contained,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said on his Telegram messaging app at around 4:15 a.m. (0115 GMT). “All relevant emergency services are on site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated.”

