Dubai’s Al Mulla Plaza incident: Residents opt for alternatives as cars still trapped in basement

Basement parking remains closed after a week.

Limited access for residents.

Heavy item storage is blamed for the collapse.

Advertisement

One week after the collapse of a portion of the famed Al Mulla Plaza in Dubai, some of the cars are still locked in the basement.

The basement parking was closed by the Dubai Police after the incident. However, on Monday, a few residents claimed to have been using the public parking outside the building.

Those whose cars have been parked in the basement are waiting for the investigation to be completed to regain possession of their cars.

The parts of basement parking and retail outlets were closed, as per Khaleej Times. A police officer was stationed during the ongoing training.

For employees and residents, only back-door access was given.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the event, which were caused by the inappropriate storage of heavy items, according to a statement released by the Dubai Media Office on December 16. Government agencies acted quickly to guarantee everyone’s safety, including that of employees and guests.

Advertisement

“It’s a bit challenge for people whose vehicles were damaged and got stuck in the basement. Therefore, I have no option but to opt for rent-a-car to commute to my office, deal with the insurance claims and go around for household shopping,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

The Indian national, who has lived in the building for almost two years with his family, only purchased a car ten months prior.

“Now, I have to pay the instalment of Dh2,500 for my car as well as Dh3,000 monthly rent for the car. Since mine is a brand-new car, the vehicle is covered under comprehensive insurance policy.”

The owners of the damaged automobiles are still awaiting word on which insurance provider would cover the cost of maintaining them, though. They will be able to clarify their claims more after the inquiry is finished.

Also Read UAE plane held in France over trafficking fears releases now The flight was grounded after an anonymous tip suggested potential victims. Two...