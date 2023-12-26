Advertisement
date 2023-12-26
Explosion near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no causalities reported

Articles
  • An explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy at 5:20 PM.
  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson, Guy Nir, confirmed the blast.
  • Israeli authorities and Indian counterparts working to identify the cause.
An explosion happened close to the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, all the embassy staff are safe and unharmed, as confirmed by government authorities.

“We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told the media.

The foreign ministry of Israel reassured that none of their embassy staff were harmed in the blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. Israeli authorities are actively working together with their Indian counterparts to figure out the cause of the explosion.

