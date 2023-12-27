Israel has upgraded its travel advisory for Indian citizens after blast

Israeli air attack claims life of Hezbollah fighter in Southern Lebanon
A Hezbollah fighter and two relatives were killed in an Israeli air...
On Tuesday evening, an explosion occurred in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in the capital city. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but police found fragments at the site, prompting an ongoing investigation.
In response to the incident, Israel has advised its citizens to steer clear of crowded areas such as malls and markets and to avoid attending large-scale events for safety reasons.
It added that “it is possible” the explosion was an “attack” and there was “a fear of a recurrence of the events”.
In a public announcement on Tuesday, the National Security Headquarters (NSH) of the country advised Israelis, especially those in Delhi, to remain vigilant.
They recommended avoiding public display of “Israeli symbols,” and refraining from sharing trip details or photos on social media.
This follows an earlier warning urging Israelis to reconsider foreign travel and to downplay their Jewish identity abroad due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The conflict in Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas initiated a series of deadly attacks on Israeli communities.
The situation resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with conflicting claims and unverified numbers.
In response to the recent incident, Indian authorities tightened security around the Israeli embassy and other Israeli establishments in Delhi.
It’s worth noting that in 2021, an explosion occurred outside the Israeli embassy, causing damage to cars but without reported fatalities.
