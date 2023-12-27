Israeli air attack claims life of Hezbollah fighter in Southern Lebanon

A Hezbollah fighter and two relatives were killed in an Israeli air strike.

The incident follows increased gunfire exchanges.

Hezbollah fighter identified as Ali Bazzi.

A Hezbollah militant was killed by an Israeli air attack on a border town in south Lebanon on Wednesday, the group reported. According to the state media, two of his relatives were also slain.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, there have been increasing gunfire exchanges along the Israeli-Lebanese border, primarily between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas.

About two kilometers (a little over a mile) from the border, “enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (2200 GMT), a house… in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil,” killing a man, his brother, and his wife, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Ali Bazzi, his brother Ibrahim, and his wife Shourouk Hammoud were named as the deceased by the NNA.

“Ibrahim Bazzi had come to Lebanon a few days ago from Australia, where he has resided for years, to take his wife Shourouk with him and settle in Australia,” the NNA said.

It further stated that another family member was hurt.



Ali Bazzi was later identified by Hezbollah as one of its fighters.

Firefights have mostly taken place along the border; however, Israel has occasionally launched small-scale attacks farther into Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah has been under pressure from Israel to leave areas north of the Litani River, which is located roughly 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of the border.

The extremist group supported by Iran fired an anti-tank missile on Tuesday, injuring nine soldiers while they were responding to a civilian injured in an earlier attack, according to the Israeli military.

According to an AFP count, more than 150 individuals have died on the Lebanese side since hostilities started, the majority of them Hezbollah fighters but also more than a dozen civilians, three of whom were journalists.

According to military data, since October 7, at least four civilians and nine troops have died on the Israeli side.

