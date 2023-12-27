Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens found dead in Iraq

A mosque along the side of a road in the city of Ramadi, the capital of Iraq’s central Anbar Governorate

Kwaiti and Saudi citizens were found dead in Iraq.

The Saudi Embassy in Baghdad acknowledged the deaths.

The FMs of both countries conveyed their deep sorrow.

According to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, two recently reported missing nationals—one from Kuwait and the other from Saudi Arabia—have been found dead in Iraq.

“Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province,” the foreign minister said.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Baghdad acknowledged the deaths of the Saudi and Kuwaiti nationals and declared that it was monitoring the incident’s circumstances and the findings of continuing investigations in conjunction with Iraqi authorities.

The foreign minister of Kuwait and the embassy of the Kingdom conveyed their deep sorrow over the tragedy and their heartfelt sympathies to the victims’ families.

Al-Sabah continued, saying that in order to look into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry is closely working with Iraqi authorities.

The minister commended Iraq for its efforts in finding the deceased people’s remains and gave the Kuwait Embassy in Baghdad instructions to supervise the probe.

