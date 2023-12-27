Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens found dead in Iraq

Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens found dead in Iraq

Articles
Advertisement
Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens found dead in Iraq

A mosque along the side of a road in the city of Ramadi, the capital of Iraq’s central Anbar Governorate

Advertisement
  • Kwaiti and Saudi citizens were found dead in Iraq.
  • The Saudi Embassy in Baghdad acknowledged the deaths.
  • The FMs of both countries conveyed their deep sorrow.
Advertisement

According to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, two recently reported missing nationals—one from Kuwait and the other from Saudi Arabia—have been found dead in Iraq.

“Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province,” the foreign minister said.

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Baghdad acknowledged the deaths of the Saudi and Kuwaiti nationals and declared that it was monitoring the incident’s circumstances and the findings of continuing investigations in conjunction with Iraqi authorities.

The foreign minister of Kuwait and the embassy of the Kingdom conveyed their deep sorrow over the tragedy and their heartfelt sympathies to the victims’ families.

Al-Sabah continued, saying that in order to look into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry is closely working with Iraqi authorities.

The minister commended Iraq for its efforts in finding the deceased people’s remains and gave the Kuwait Embassy in Baghdad instructions to supervise the probe.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kuwait’s new Emir takes oath as cabinet submits resignation
Kuwait’s new Emir takes oath as cabinet submits resignation

Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait's new emir, criticizes lawmakers. He...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story