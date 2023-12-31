North Korea announces plans to launch three spy satellites in 2024

North Korea is dissatisfied with South Korea’s increased defense collaboration with the US.

Kim aims for 2024 to see more military development.

North Korea’s relations with South Korea are strained.

Advertisement

North Korea is set to launch three additional spy satellites in the coming year as part of its strategy to strengthen its military capabilities, according to reports from the country’s state media. In the previous month, Pyongyang successfully deployed a spy satellite into orbit, asserting that it has captured images of significant military installations in the United States and South Korea.

Setting out his aims for 2024, Kim Jong also said his dealings with South Korea would see “fundamental change”.

“Kim Jong Un Declares Nuclear Ambitions Unwavering, Rules Out Korean Unification

In a recent address during the year-end meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, Kim Jong Un emphasized that he sees no alternative but to continue pursuing his nuclear ambitions. He declared that the prospect of unification with South Korea is now off the table, citing the adversarial treatment his country receives from Seoul.

This statement signals a formal shift in policy, representing the first time Kim Jong Un has explicitly expressed such views. In reality, the potential for Korean unification has been elusive for years, with minimal progress and little diplomatic effort expended.

Relations between North and South Korea are strained, exacerbated by recent events. Following North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite, a bilateral agreement with Seoul aimed at reducing military tensions was torn up last month.

Advertisement

Throughout 2023, North Korea conducted regular missile tests, culminating in the firing of its most advanced long-range missile earlier this month. The missile, with the capability to reach the North American continent, drew swift condemnation from the Western nations.

North and South Korea relations:

Adding to the tensions, North Korea is displeased with South Korea’s increased defense collaboration with the United States. This discontent heightened when a US submarine, armed with nuclear weapons, entered Korean waters.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Kim hit out at the US, saying, according to state media: “Because of reckless moves by the enemies to invade us, it is a fait accompli that a war can break out at any time on the Korean peninsula.”

He said South Korea had been transformed into a “forward military base and nuclear arsenal” of the US, and added: “If we look closely at the confrontational military actions by the enemy forces… the word ‘war’ has become a realistic reality and not an abstract concept.”

Mr Kim said 2024 would see more military development, including strengthening nuclear and missile forces and building drones.

Advertisement

“We must respond quickly to a possible nuclear crisis and continue to accelerate preparations to pacify the entire territory of South Korea by mobilizing all physical means and forces, including nuclear force, in case of emergency,” he said.

Also Read North Korea media asks stronger nuclear force after U.S. missile launch North Korea media asks for stronger nuclear force after U.S. missile launch....