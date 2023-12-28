Qatar commutes death penalty for former Indian navy officers

A Qatar court has reduced the death sentences of eight former Indian naval officers.

A court in Qatar has decided to reduce the death sentences imposed on eight former Indian naval officers, as announced by India’s foreign ministry. The statement did not provide details on the new penalties the individuals would face.

The specific charges against the men have not been disclosed by Qatar or India. However, reports from FT and Reuters, citing unnamed sources, suggest that the men were accused of espionage on behalf of Israel.

A spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in India refused to comment, saying it was “not an Israeli matter”.

“Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,” India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

In October, India said it was “deeply shocked” after the men were sentenced to death. It later filed an appeal against the court verdict.

The arrest of these individuals last year became a significant news story in India, but the charges against them have remained largely undisclosed as the court’s order has not been made public.

According to the Indian government, the eight men were associated with a private company called Al Dahra, although widespread reports indicate that they are former personnel of the Indian Navy. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar referred to them as “ex-servicemen” in parliament last year, and the families of some individuals have confirmed their naval background to local media.

Recently, India’s ambassador to Qatar visited the men in prison. In a development on Thursday, it was reported that India’s ambassador, other officials, and the families of the detained men were present in the Court of Appeal of Qatar during a hearing regarding the case.

“The detailed judgment is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team and the family members to decide on the next steps,” the ministry statement added.

