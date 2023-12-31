Russia responds to Kyiv’s border city attack in Ukraine war

Ukraine has experienced another round of air strikes from Russian forces.

Moscow claims these strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainian actions.

The attacks follow a deadly couple of days in Ukraine and Russia.

In the latest conflict, Ukraine experienced another round of air strikes from Russian forces. The focal point of these attacks was Kharkiv in the east, though explosions were reported in various other locations.

Moscow asserted that these strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainian actions targeting the Russian border city of Belgorod on the previous Saturday, resulting in at least 24 casualties. This followed Russia’s extensive air strikes across Ukraine on Friday, described by Kyiv as the most significant missile bombardment of the war, claiming the lives of at least 45 people.

Russia’s defense ministry stated that the assault on Kharkiv, including a hotel, was a direct response to the strikes on Belgorod. The use of high-precision missiles was highlighted, targeting military objectives in the city.

Ukraine entered the final day of 2023:

As Ukraine entered the final day of 2023, its air force reported successfully destroying 21 out of 49 Russian drones launched overnight. Most of these attacks were directed at the Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Additionally, Ukraine’s air defense systems around Kyiv were activated to thwart a Russian drone attack, as reported by the military administration of the region on Telegram.

The governor of Kharkiv’s region disclosed that at least 28 people were injured due to the overnight missile strikes near the border with Russia. Furthermore, Ukraine’s interior ministry reported damage to residential buildings, hospitals, a hotel, a kindergarten, commercial establishments, a gas pipeline, and vehicles—highlighting the widespread impact of the attacks.

“These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings, and offices,” Kharkiv’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

“On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not scared – we are unbreakable and invincible.”

In the southern region of Kherson, the governor also reported two people killed by Russian shelling. The latest attacks come after a deadly couple of days in Ukraine and Russia.

