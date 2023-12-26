MOUs signed with Netherlands and Turkiye.

Agreements approved with Iraq, Hong Kong, Morocco.

Discussions on national economy and government projects.

The signing of two memorandums of understanding with the Netherlands and Turkiye to expand cooperation in the energy sector was approved by the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday.

The weekly meeting in Riyadh, which was presided over by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, covered a number of global, regional, and local issues. The ministers also discussed the state of the Kingdom’s economy and the advancement of several projects under government control.

The ministers endorsed during the meeting the signing of memorandums of understanding with other nations in order to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s connections in a number of areas.

Among the approvals were an agreement between the Ministry of Tourism in Iraq and Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Justice in Hong Kong.

The ministers also gave their approval for Saudi Arabia and Morocco to sign an agreement on intellectual property. To encourage direct investments, the Investment Ministry was given permission to enter into an agreement with Argentina.

To safeguard shared investments, the Kingdom and Switzerland agreed a similar pact. A deal pertaining to air transport services between the Kingdom and Chile was also approved by the Cabinet.

The International Forum for Medical Device Regulators has granted permission for the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to become a member.

