Edition: English
Shots fired: Israeli military incident raises concerns in Gaza aid delivery

  • The Israeli military reportedly shot at an aid truck in the Gaza Strip.
  • There were no reported injuries.
  • The aid convoy was reportedly following a route designated by the Israeli army.
The Israeli military opened fire on an aid truck in the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to the UN organization for Palestinian refugees. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army — our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage,” UNRWA’s director in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on X.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, according to UNRWA.

In response to inquiries for comment, the Israeli military stated that it was investigating the event.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian coordinator, described what he called “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them” in a post he published on X earlier on Friday.

Without giving more details, Griffiths claimed that assistance convoys had been targeted by gunfire.

“You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he said.

