UAE: No fireworks, celebrations for New Year’s Eve in Sharjah

This New Year’s Eve, there won’t be any parties or fireworks in Sharjah. The restriction was announced by the police on Tuesday evening.

According to the authorities, the decision was made in support of Palestinians living in Gaza, which is ravaged by war.

The police urged all organizations and people to assist them in taking legal action against those who violated the law.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued, more than 20,000 Palestinians had already lost their lives in the Gaza Strip. Women and children were thought to make about 70% of them.

With Israel’s recent declaration that there would be “no peace” until Hamas is eliminated, it is anticipated that the death toll will increase.

According to Israel’s army leader, the country’s conflict with Hamas will last for “many more months” as combat operations in Gaza intensify.

The calls for a halt to the hostilities have increased due to worries about a worsening humanitarian situation within the beleaguered zone.

With very little aid reaching Gaza since the siege began, the 2.4 million residents of the region have experienced acute shortages of food, fuel, water, and medical supplies. The UN estimates that 1.9 million Gazans have been forced to flee their homes.

