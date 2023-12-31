UAE: Petrol, diesel prices announced for January 2024

UAE to announce new petrol, diesel prices from January 1
The UAE will announce new petrol and diesel prices for January 2024....
The rates of gasoline and diesel for the month of January 2024 have been released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The following new rates are effective January 1st:
Here is an overview of petrol prices over the year;
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.97
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
|September
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.23
|October
|Dh3.44
|Dh3.33
|Dh3.26
|November
|Dh3.03
|Dh2.92
|Dh2.85
|December
|Dh2.96
|Dh2.85
|Dh2.77
