UAE: Petrol, diesel prices announced for January 2024

The rates of gasoline and diesel for the month of January 2024 have been released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The following new rates are effective January 1st:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.96 in December.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.71 per litre, compared to Dh2.85 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.64 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 a litre in December.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3 a litre compared to Dh3.19 last month.

Here is an overview of petrol prices over the year;

Months/2023 Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91 January Dh2.78 Dh2.67 Dh2.59 February Dh3.05 Dh2.93 Dh2.86 March Dh3.09 Dh2.97 Dh2.90 April Dh3.01 Dh2.90 Dh2.82 May Dh3.16 Dh3.05 Dh2.97 June Dh2.95 Dh2.84 Dh2.97 July Dh3 Dh2.89 Dh2.81 August Dh3.14 Dh3.02 Dh2.95 September Dh3.42 Dh3.31 Dh3.23 October Dh3.44 Dh3.33 Dh3.26 November Dh3.03 Dh2.92 Dh2.85 December Dh2.96 Dh2.85 Dh2.77

