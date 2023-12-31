Advertisement
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices announced for January 2024

The rates of gasoline and diesel for the month of January 2024 have been released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The following new rates are effective January 1st:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.96 in December.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.71 per litre, compared to Dh2.85 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.64 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 a litre in December.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh3 a litre compared to Dh3.19 last month.

Here is an overview of petrol prices over the year;

Months/2023Super 98Special 95E-Plus 91
JanuaryDh2.78Dh2.67Dh2.59
FebruaryDh3.05Dh2.93Dh2.86
MarchDh3.09Dh2.97Dh2.90
AprilDh3.01Dh2.90Dh2.82
MayDh3.16Dh3.05Dh2.97
JuneDh2.95Dh2.84Dh2.97
JulyDh3Dh2.89Dh2.81
AugustDh3.14Dh3.02Dh2.95
SeptemberDh3.42Dh3.31Dh3.23
OctoberDh3.44Dh3.33Dh3.26
NovemberDh3.03Dh2.92Dh2.85
DecemberDh2.96Dh2.85Dh2.77

