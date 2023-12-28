UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions

UAE Residents Suggest Staggered School Timings for Traffic Flow.

The holiday season in the UAE reduces traffic congestion.

School areas are often traffic choke points, causing delays and heavy traffic.

With the current holiday season, residents and drivers in the UAE are enjoying reduced traffic congestion. As people anticipate the return to regular routines next week, some are suggesting the implementation of staggered school timings to maintain smoother traffic flow.

Long-time Dubai resident Ferdinand Fraga has experienced a notable 20% time savings in his daily commute over the past few days. Working at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and frequently being on the road, he typically encounters traffic bottlenecks around school areas.

“All school areas are choke points,” he told the media, noting: “In the morning and afternoon, parents spend 1-2 minutes dropping off and picking up their kids. But those few minutes can accumulate to longer periods considering the high volume of vehicles passing by the schools — and this delay affects the adjoining roads, causing heavy traffic.”

“When schools are out, there’s no heavy traffic. One solution I think that can be done is to have staggered entry for schools – so students will not come all at the same time and we can reduce the number of cars early morning when everyone else is off to work,” he added.

