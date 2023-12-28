Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions

UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions

Articles
Advertisement
UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions

UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions

Advertisement
  • UAE Residents Suggest Staggered School Timings for Traffic Flow.
  • The holiday season in the UAE reduces traffic congestion.
  • School areas are often traffic choke points, causing delays and heavy traffic.
Advertisement

With the current holiday season, residents and drivers in the UAE are enjoying reduced traffic congestion. As people anticipate the return to regular routines next week, some are suggesting the implementation of staggered school timings to maintain smoother traffic flow.

Long-time Dubai resident Ferdinand Fraga has experienced a notable 20% time savings in his daily commute over the past few days. Working at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and frequently being on the road, he typically encounters traffic bottlenecks around school areas.

“All school areas are choke points,” he told the media, noting: “In the morning and afternoon, parents spend 1-2 minutes dropping off and picking up their kids. But those few minutes can accumulate to longer periods considering the high volume of vehicles passing by the schools — and this delay affects the adjoining roads, causing heavy traffic.”

“When schools are out, there’s no heavy traffic. One solution I think that can be done is to have staggered entry for schools – so students will not come all at the same time and we can reduce the number of cars early morning when everyone else is off to work,” he added.

Also Read

UAE: How Abu Dhabi turns its deserts into greener with the help of drones?
UAE: How Abu Dhabi turns its deserts into greener with the help of drones?

Abu Dhabi uses drones to seed areas. Artificial intelligence solutions are used...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story