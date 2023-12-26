UAE sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah has passed away today

Advertisement
  • Umm Al Quwain Royal Court Confirms Sheikh Ahmed’s Death
  • The announcement came from Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla.
  • The funeral will take place at the Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque.
Today, the Umm Al Quwain royal court sadly confirmed the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al Mualla.

The announcement came from the office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, a Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

In their statement, they expressed deep condolences for the loss of Sheikh Ahmed. The funeral will take place after the Zuhr prayer, at the Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque located in Umm Al Quwain’s Al Ras area.

The community gathers to bid farewell to Sheikh Ahmed, recognizing his contributions and mourning the death of a respected personality.

