UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque open for tours 24 hours now

The famous site announced on social media that night tours are now available for tourists to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The mosque will be accessible to visitors for a full day, from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., thanks to the Sura Evening Cultural Tours.
The new service is intended specifically for guests that arrive outside of business hours. In addition, visitors to the UAE in transit or while awaiting a connecting flight can explore the mosque and become fully immersed in its Islamic history and design thanks to its 24/7 accessibility.
The 16th anniversary of the mosque falls on the same day as the newly launched tours.
