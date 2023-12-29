Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque open for tours 24 hours now

UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque open for tours 24 hours now

Articles
Advertisement
UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque open for tours 24 hours now

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Advertisement
  • Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque will be open 24 hours a day.
  • It will be accessible to visitors at night too.
  • The tours coincide with the 16th anniversary of the mosque.
Advertisement

The famous site announced on social media that night tours are now available for tourists to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The mosque will be accessible to visitors for a full day, from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., thanks to the Sura Evening Cultural Tours.

The new service is intended specifically for guests that arrive outside of business hours. In addition, visitors to the UAE in transit or while awaiting a connecting flight can explore the mosque and become fully immersed in its Islamic history and design thanks to its 24/7 accessibility.

The 16th anniversary of the mosque falls on the same day as the newly launched tours.

Also Read

UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions
UAE residents appeal to schools to create new schedule amid traffic conditions

UAE Residents Suggest Staggered School Timings for Traffic Flow. The holiday season...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story