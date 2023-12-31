UAE: Two participants clinches Dh20 million prize money at Mahzooz draw

In Mahzooz’s most recent draw, which is also the last one for this year, two new winners have become billionaires. With this, there are now 66 winners who have become members of the Mahzooz millionaire club.

100 guaranteed raffle prize winners received Dh1,295,000 from the same drawings.

236,979 winners received a total of Dh24,052,185 as follows:

· 1st prize: Two winners matched 5 of 5 numbers and shared the top prize of Dh20 million, taking home Dh10 million each.

· 2nd prize: 119 participants matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh1,260 each.

Advertisement

· 3rd prize: 3,627 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh41 each.

· 4th prize: 43,051 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh35 each

· 5th prize: 190,080 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each

· Raffle Prizes: 100 guaranteed winners received prizes ranging from Dh4,500 to Dh100,000.

Also Read UAE: Petrol, diesel prices announced for January 2024 The rates of gasoline and diesel for the month of January 2024...