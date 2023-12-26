UAE warns staudts of fake calls, e-mails asking for university admission payments

Scammers are posing as UAE embassies abroad.

Fake emails and calls demand money.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against responding.

Advertisement

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates warned the public on Tuesday about con artists posing as the nation’s overseas missions. Among the intended victims are, allegedly, citizens and students.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning, cautioning people to be on the lookout for phony emails or phone calls asking money transfers and posing as the UAE’s embassies, officers, and staff abroad.

According to the ministry, the con artists could ask for “financial transfers for the purposes of admission to universities”. “Advance payment to obtain a scholarship” is a request that others might make.

It emphasized that you should not reply to such emails or messages. It is advised that victims of such frauds call Mofa’s emergency hotline at 0097180024.

Also Read Dubai’s Al Mulla Plaza incident: Residents opt for alternatives as cars still trapped in basement Basement parking remains closed after a week. Limited access for residents. Heavy...