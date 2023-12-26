Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UAE warns staudts of fake calls, e-mails asking for university admission payments

UAE warns staudts of fake calls, e-mails asking for university admission payments

Articles
Advertisement
UAE warns staudts of fake calls, e-mails asking for university admission payments

UAE warns staudts of fake calls, e-mails asking for university admission payments

Advertisement
  • Scammers are posing as UAE embassies abroad.
  • Fake emails and calls demand money.
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against responding.
Advertisement

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates warned the public on Tuesday about con artists posing as the nation’s overseas missions. Among the intended victims are, allegedly, citizens and students.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning, cautioning people to be on the lookout for phony emails or phone calls asking money transfers and posing as the UAE’s embassies, officers, and staff abroad.

According to the ministry, the con artists could ask for “financial transfers for the purposes of admission to universities”. “Advance payment to obtain a scholarship” is a request that others might make.

It emphasized that you should not reply to such emails or messages. It is advised that victims of such frauds call Mofa’s emergency hotline at 0097180024.

Also Read

Dubai’s Al Mulla Plaza incident: Residents opt for alternatives as cars still trapped in basement
Dubai’s Al Mulla Plaza incident: Residents opt for alternatives as cars still trapped in basement

Basement parking remains closed after a week. Limited access for residents. Heavy...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story