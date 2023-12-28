Ukrainian cargo ship sustains damage in Black Sea from alleged Russian mine

Russian Mine Hits Panamanian-Flagged Cargo Ship Vyssos in Black Sea.

The ship was en route to Ukraine’s Danube River port to load grain.

The captain intentionally ran the ship aground to prevent sinking.

A Panamanian-flagged cargo ship named Vyssos has reportedly been hit by a Russian mine in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian officials. The explosion occurred on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to two crew members and causing the ship to lose speed and control.

The Vyssos were en route to one of Ukraine’s ports along the Danube River to load grain. The incident follows Ukraine’s decision to continue grain exports through unilaterally declared maritime corridors after Moscow withdrew from a UN-backed Black Sea grain deal.

Ukrainian authorities have shared a photo depicting the explosion, which led to a fire on the ship’s upper deck. Reports suggest that the captain intentionally ran the ship aground to prevent it from sinking. Efforts are currently underway to tow the vessel to port for necessary repairs.

In response to the threat posed by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine has taken measures to reduce risks to shipping by repeatedly targeting Russian forces in the occupied Crimea region.

Following a missile strike on the fleet headquarters in Sevastopol last September, satellite images revealed a significant relocation of the fleet to the port of Novorossiysk. In another incident, a Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosiya resulted in damage to the large landing ship Novocherkassk.

Despite these events, Russia continues to target Ukrainian ports, and the presence of mines poses an ongoing threat to ships. The Russian defense ministry has declared all cargo ships heading to Ukraine in the Black Sea as potential military targets.

Tragically, on November 8, at least one person lost their life when a Russian missile struck a Liberian-flagged ship entering the port of Odesa. These incidents highlight the challenging and perilous situation in the region, with maritime activities facing serious risks amid the ongoing tensions.

