242 missing after Japan earthquake, rescue efforts intensify

A powerful earthquake struck Japan’s Noto peninsula.

The death toll reached 92, with 242 people still missing.

The rescue mission is still ongoing.

242 people are reported missing in Japan, where a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day left rescuers scrambling to locate them.

Late on Thursday, a crucial 72-hour window for recovering survivors from the earthquake’s epicenter closed.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the isolated Noto peninsula on Friday claimed 92 lives.

According to Kyodo News Agency, the number of troops participating in rescue and relief efforts has doubled to 4,600 from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

Many individuals, especially from the towns of Suzu and Wajima, are said to be trapped under their collapsing homes. The country is often hit by strong earthquakes, which could not have been anticipated when the wooden constructions were constructed.

Tens of thousands of people still lack access to water and electricity, and hundreds more are cut off from assistance due to blocked roads and landslides.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared, “We will not give up,” following a meeting on Friday with officials in charge of disaster relief.

Mr. Kishida pleaded with rescue and relief personnel to make every effort to get to the impacted areas.

According to Japan’s land ministry, the Monday night earthquake also caused a little wave that inundated at least 296 acres (120 ha) of land.

Japan has said that it would use its budget reserves of 4.74 billion yen ($34 million; £27 million) to help the victims.

Troops were seen putting food, drinking water, and hygiene on vehicles that were parked along the route in images released by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Additionally, troops can be seen cleaning up mud and debris from roadways affected by landslides.

Another image showed soldiers across a trail covered in snow carrying a survivor on a stretcher.

With 23,000 residents, the town has become nearly deserted, as most of them chose to leave when tsunamis were predicted.

