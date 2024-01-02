Saudi Arabian authorities seized 43 kg of methamphetamine.

A man was arrested in the Jazan region’s Samtah Governorate.

Two Ethiopians were arrested in Jeddah for trafficking drugs.

Authorities said on Monday that an effort to smuggle 43 kg of methamphetamine into the Kingdom had been foiled.

The Zakat Port, Tax and Customs Authority reported that the drugs were discovered within the petrol tank of a car that was entering the nation through Rub’ Al-Khali.

The authority attributed the discovery to its continued efforts to strengthen customs regulations and its cooperation with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

“#Rest_and_Safe | #Zakat, tax and customs at the Rub’ al-Khali port thwart an attempt to smuggle 43 kilograms of “Shabu”, which was found hidden inside the fuel tank of one of the vehicles coming to the Kingdom through the port.”

A guy was detained for amphetamine distribution in the Jazan region’s Samtah Governorate, according to the directorate. The public prosecutors have been tasked with handling his case.

Ground patrols by the Border Guard in Jazan’s Al-Dair detained 14 people for smuggling 240 kg of qat: nine Yemenis and five Ethiopians.

For trafficking drugs and 10 kg of hashish, two Ethiopians were detained in Jeddah. 16,875 tablets that were subject to medical circulation regulations were also taken into custody.

Additionally, border patrol agents seized 90 kg of qat—a plant whose leaves are chewed as a stimulant—near Al-Rabwa, in the Asir region.

Rewards are offered to anyone who comes forward with information about unlawful drug-related activity in the Kingdom.

