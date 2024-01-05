Britain hit by flooding due to heavy rain

Major rivers across Britain flooded on Friday, causing over 300 flood warnings.

Travel operators reported serious disruptions.

Around 1,000 homes have suffered damage.

Advertisement

After heavy rain, major rivers across Britain flooded on Friday, prompting the government to issue more than 300 flood warnings. Travel operators announced serious disruptions and around 1,000 homes have suffered damage so far.

Prolonged rainfall, resulting from a succession of storms in recent weeks, fell on saturated ground starting on Thursday, causing already-swollen rivers and waterways to burst their banks across England and Wales.

These storms have also led to flooding in other parts of Europe in recent days. The River Trent in central England flooded, leading the local authority to declare a major incident. London’s fire service reported escorting around 50 people to safety late on Thursday after a canal in the east of the capital overflowed.

“We have woken up to, as many people will see, a very wet situation across the country,” Caroline Douglass, the director in charge of flood management at the Environment Agency, told the news source.

Around 1,000 homes have been flooded so far, according to Douglass. Great Western Railways reported the closure of its lines in three parts of the south of the country. Additionally, roads in the worst-affected areas were closed. Although more rain was forecast for Friday, it was not expected to be as intense as seen overnight, with drier weather anticipated to follow.

Also Read RTA increases minimum top-up amount for Nol card in Dubai RTA announces minimum top-up for Nol card to be Dh20 from January...