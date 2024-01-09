China’s satellite launch sparks air raid alert in Taiwan ahead of election

Taiwan activated an island-wide air raid alert days before a presidential election.

Authorities issued the alert to mobile phone users across the self-ruled island.

China launched the satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre.

Advertisement

Days before a crucial presidential election, Taiwan activated an island-wide air raid alert after a Chinese satellite flew over its southern airspace. Mobile phone users across the self-ruled island received a message warning them to “be aware for your safety.” The issuance of a “presidential alert” underscored concerns leading up to the pivotal presidential and legislative elections on Saturday.

Taiwan, with a population of 23 million, is a key flashpoint in the competition between China and the US for supremacy in Asia. Accusers have pointed to China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, of interfering in the elections. Analysts believe the elections will shape the trajectory of relations between Beijing and Washington.

Taiwan’s defense ministry:

Taiwan’s defense ministry reported that the satellite was launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan province at 15:03 local time.

Concurrently, China’s CCTV announced the successful launch of a satellite named Einstein Probe. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, expressed concerns, stating that launching a satellite over Taiwanese airspace so close to the election is a “greyzone” activity, as reported by the private news agency.

“When a rocket is openly flying in our sky, some of their tubes or debris will fall in this region,” said Mr Wu, who was at a news conference when the alert was sent.

Advertisement

“That’s the reason why our national alert center will issue this kind of alert. It has happened before.”

Taiwan’s defense ministry stated that it is tracking the trajectory of the satellite to “appropriately alert and respond” to the situation. The ministry noted that the satellite was at a high altitude when it crossed Taiwan’s airspace.

According to Taiwanese media, this marks the first instance of the government issuing an island-wide alert of this nature.

Also Read China satellite in close encounter with Russian debris: state media BEIJING - A Chinese satellite had a near collision with one of...