China’s security agencies announced the discovery of another spying incident, accusing the British Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6, of using a foreigner in China to gather secrets and information. This case highlights the ongoing heated exchanges between the two countries over allegations of perceived spying, posing threats to their respective national securities.

On Monday, China’s Ministry of State Security revealed on its WeChat social media account that a foreigner, identified only by the surname Huang, headed an overseas consulting agency. In 2015, MI6 purportedly established an “intelligence cooperative relationship” with Huang. Subsequently, MI6 allegedly instructed Huang to enter China multiple times, using his public identity as a cover to collect intelligence related to China for British espionage.

The government statement indicated that MI6 conducted professional intelligence training for Huang in Britain and other locations, providing special espionage equipment for intelligence cross-linking.

“After careful investigation, the state security organs promptly discovered evidence of Huang’s involvement in espionage activities, and took criminal coercive measures against him,” the government said.

Chinese government refuse to disclose the agency:

Meanwhile, the British government stated that Chinese spies are targeting its officials in sensitive positions in politics, defense, and business as part of an increasingly sophisticated spying operation to gain access to secrets.

Recently, a researcher in Britain’s parliament denied being a Chinese spy.

China repeatedly condemned the assertions, with a foreign ministry spokesperson stating they were “entirely groundless.”

When questioned at a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the UK to stop spreading disinformation and cease political manipulation and malicious slander against China.

China has been cracking down on perceived threats to its national security, revealing several cases of spying that it caught in recent years.

The government has also been warning its citizens in the country and abroad about the dangers of getting caught up in espionage activities, encouraging people to join counter-espionage work, including creating channels to report suspicious activity.

China has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on foreign consultancy and due diligence firms over threats of revealing state secrets, unnerving foreign companies operating in the country.

