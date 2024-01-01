China’s Xi and Biden extend congratulatory Messages on 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Xi declares 2024 as a ‘friendship year’ for North Korea and plans planned activities.

Xi emphasizes the need for continuous consolidation.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

President Xi Jinping of China and US President Joe Biden exchanged congratulations on Monday, marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, as the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, President Xi shared New Year’s messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, declaring 2024 as a ‘friendship year’ for both countries and initiating a series of planned activities.

On New Year’s Eve, President Xi extended New Year’s greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. Emphasizing the need for continuous consolidation, Xi urged the development of ties characterized by permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China by Mao Zedong. In his New Year’s address, President Xi asserted that China’s ‘reunification’ with Taiwan is inevitable, adopting a stronger tone than the previous year, just ahead of the democratic island’s upcoming leadership election.

