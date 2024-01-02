Dubai Carnival: Police showcasing supercars, parade, and latest technologies

Dubai Police showcase supercars, a grand parade with horses, marching bands, and motorcades.

Unveils Dubai Police’s groundbreaking projects at City Walk.

The carnival showcases VIP protection cars and 150 Dubai Police Cadets.

From January 4 to 7, the Dubai Police Carnival will exhibit police supercars, a grand parade featuring horses, marching bands, motorcades, and the latest crime-fighting technology. The event at City Walk will unveil Dubai Police’s groundbreaking projects.

Enthusiasts, including budding forensic scientists, armchair detectives, and justice specialists, will have the opportunity to explore the hi-tech tools and techniques that will shape the future of policing in the city and beyond. The Dubai Police Musical Band will create a festive atmosphere.

Attendees can capture memorable moments with the renowned Dubai Police Supercars, renowned for their speed and style, and appreciate the skills of the specialist police drivers.

On January 7, the final day of the Dubai Police Carnival, a parade featuring police horses, marching bands, supercars, motorcades, and more will proceed from the Coca-Cola Arena at 7:30 pm through Happiness Street. Spectators can witness a spectacular procession, including fleets of motorcycles, rescue vehicles, SWAT vehicles, classic cars, VIP protection cars, the futuristic Patrol ‘Ghayath,’ and 150 Dubai Police Cadets taking to the streets.

