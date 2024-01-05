Dubai: Now people can book or reschedule their driving test appointments via WhatsApp

RTA introduces WhatsApp-based driving test booking and rescheduling service.

Users can book and reschedule appointments via RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot.

The pre-authenticated system eliminates the need for an official application.

On Friday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that individuals applying for a driving license in Dubai can now book and reschedule driving test appointments via WhatsApp using the RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot at 0588009090.

“The user’s phone numbers and registered information are pre-authenticated, so there is no need to use the official application or visit the RTA’s website,” said Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Department at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector.

“The service, which is available in both Arabic and English, is interactive. Users can schedule their driving test appointments and pay the service fees through the pre-authenticated system,” she added.

