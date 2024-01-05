Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dubai: Now people can book or reschedule their driving test appointments via WhatsApp

Dubai: Now people can book or reschedule their driving test appointments via WhatsApp

Articles
Advertisement
Dubai: Now people can book or reschedule their driving test appointments via WhatsApp

Dubai: Now people can book or reschedule their driving test appointments via WhatsApp

Advertisement
  • RTA introduces WhatsApp-based driving test booking and rescheduling service.
  • Users can book and reschedule appointments via RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot.
  • The pre-authenticated system eliminates the need for an official application.
Advertisement

On Friday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that individuals applying for a driving license in Dubai can now book and reschedule driving test appointments via WhatsApp using the RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot at 0588009090.

“The user’s phone numbers and registered information are pre-authenticated, so there is no need to use the official application or visit the RTA’s website,” said Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Department at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector.

“The service, which is available in both Arabic and English, is interactive. Users can schedule their driving test appointments and pay the service fees through the pre-authenticated system,” she added.

Also Read

Dubai Announces Social Welfare Agenda With Dh208 Billion Budget
Dubai Announces Social Welfare Agenda With Dh208 Billion Budget

Dubai has introduced a significant plan called 'The Dubai Social Agenda 33,'...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story