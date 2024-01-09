Dubai residents empowered to suggest names for roads

Street names include Al Ghaf Street, Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faghi, Al Samar, and Al Sharish.

The new names highlight the emirate’s distinctive identity.

The Committee will involve residents in the initiative’s upcoming phases.

The Dubai Road Naming Committee has announced a new standard for naming internal roads, introducing a combination of names and numbers to facilitate navigation for motorists and visitors. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Dubai Road Naming Committee emphasized the practicality of the new methodology in enhancing mobility across the city.

In the initial phase of the initiative, the Dubai Road Naming Committee named roads in the Al Khawaneej 2 area, drawing inspiration from local trees and flowers. They introduced street names such as Al Ghaf Street, named after a popular local tree species. Other streets in the area received names such as Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faghi, Al Samar, and Al Sharish.

These new names aim to highlight the distinctive identity, cultural heritage, and future aspirations of the emirate. Additionally, for the first time, these names will play a role in designating land use and developmental projects for each sector and region.

Concept of inference:

Adopting the concept of inference, the Committee developed a naming process where names, roadside signs, and other site-specific features are linked to help visitors mentally associate themselves with the location.

The road’s name will convey the key element of the new title through distinctive characters on road signs. This new technique aims to facilitate the seamless location of various destinations and establishments.

In upcoming phases of the initiative, the Dubai Road Naming Committee will actively involve residents by offering them a chance to suggest names. The Committee will announce the start of such procedures within the respective areas.

