Dubai secures top global destination ranking for consecutive three year

Articles
  • The Crown Prince credited Dubai’s visionary leadership for making the dream of tourism a reality.
  • Other top-ranked cities include Bali, London, Hanoi, Rome, Paris, and Cancun.
  • Tripadvisor highlights Dubai’s blend of modern culture, history, and adventure.
In a not-so-surprising revelation, Dubai has once again secured the top spot on Tripadvisor’s annual ‘Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best’ list of destinations worldwide. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced that it is “the first city to achieve this recognition for three consecutive years in a row.”

Reflecting on Dubai’s consistent accomplishments in the tourism sector, Sheikh Hamdan credited the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for turning what was once thought to be an unattainable dream decades ago into a tangible reality.

The other cities on the list, ranked in the following order, include Bali, London, Hanoi, Rome, Paris, and Cancun.

Tourism and D33:

The leadership and government of Dubai have consistently prioritized tourism. In his note, Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the goals set for Dubai’s tourism sector in D33, an economic agenda announced by Sheikh Mohammed last year. It aims to make Dubai “among the top 3 global economic cities and tourist destinations”

“We … extend a warm welcome to all our guests visiting us from around the world,” the Crown Prince concluded.

“Dubai Stands out among World Cities for Its Unique Blend of Modern Culture and History, Adventure, and World-Class Shopping and Entertainment,” says Tripadvisor on their website.

From the unique views at the top of the Burj Khalifa to a day spent exploring the spice and gold souqs at Dubai’s old town, Dubai offers something for everyone. Every corner of the globe sees people traveling to bask in the city’s luxurious environment and warm, welcoming attitude toward visitors throughout the year.

