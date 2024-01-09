Advertisement
Dubai taxis go inclusive: New service empowers people of determination

  • Dubai Taxi Company launches an app for booking regular taxis.
  • DTC is committed to improving accessibility and exceeding global standards.
  • It will enhance mobility and independence for locals and tourists alike.
A new service that the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has launched is intended to improve accessibility for those with disabilities. Through the DTC App, anyone who is determined, especially those with non-motor disabilities, can now book regular taxis. For those who do not need the specially made cabs intended for wheelchair users, this offers an option.

The same 50% discount that is provided for the committed service for people with perseverance is also available to users. The Sanad card for persons of determination in Dubai is intended to be compatible with this system, making it possible for them to utilize this service effectively and digitally.

Acting Chief Business Transformation Officer at Dubai Taxi Company Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer emphasized that the introduction of the new service demonstrates the company’s dedication to continuously improving its offerings and providing a cutting-edge model of astute and proactive services. “We look forward to enhancing customer satisfaction, particularly among people of determination,” Al Meer added.

“DTC has always strived to align its services with the needs of people of determination, in compliance with the highest global standards, and we will continue to do so to provide them with top-tier transportation services and contribute significantly to Dubai’s reputation as an inclusive city for people of determination,” he further said.

Al Meer observed that the market for DTC’s cars, which are built for tenacious individuals, is expanding. Thus, the introduction of this digital service is a component of the company’s endeavors to enhance and optimize the delivery of transportation services for this demographic by utilizing contemporary and effective techniques. With the use of this service, those with a strong will, whether locals or tourists, can quickly and easily obtain regular taxi services, greatly increasing their mobility.

