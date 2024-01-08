Former White House interns urge Biden for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Biden’s unwavering support for Israel is a threat to his re-election prospects.

The letter reflects the sentiments of young people across the US.

The letter urges Biden and the Vice President to end apartheid.

The Guardian reported on Monday that several interns who had worked in the White House and the president’s executive office in 2022 and last year have signed an open letter accusing President Joe Biden of betraying his pledge to promote equality and justice while in office.

Factions within his Democratic Party see President Biden’s unwavering support for Israel as a threat to his prospects of re-election later this year, drawing criticism.

A broad movement of Arab and Muslim Americans, along with progressive Democrats, has called on the party’s leadership to change its stance on the Gaza war.

In the open letter, the former interns said: “Consistently, you call upon young people to lead through the world’s most pressing challenges. Yet our voices are ignored as our generation speaks in solidarity with the majority of Americans and the world, underscoring the contrast between the values we embraced together and the actions we now witness.”

US polls have revealed that a majority of Americans are dissatisfied with Biden’s handling of the war, indicating a significant loss of support among young people.

The letter added: “Our dissatisfaction with your actions reflects the sentiments of young people across the US — individuals whom you credited as instrumental in securing your 2020 victory.”

“We urge the president and vice president to take concrete steps to end the conditions of apartheid, occupation, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza by Standing with our allies around the world in demanding a permanent ceasefire, ending unconditional military aid to Israel, securing the release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages alike, and labeling Israel’s recent actions as war crimes.”

“Anything less than these measures undermines the justice we collectively aspired to achieve.”

The letter also reveals a growing schism within the White House administration. Last month, a group of current interns urged Biden to support a ceasefire.

Additionally, the administration’s only Palestinian-American official, Tariq Habash, an education department adviser, resigned in protest at Biden’s handling of the war last week.

Despite the president seemingly intensifying his disapproval of certain Israeli actions in the conflict, critics argue that Biden’s words have yet to translate into action.

The open letter coincides with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting the deaths of at least 22,835 Palestinians since Oct. 7, predominantly women and children.

The UN recently issued a warning that half of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents faced starvation amid destroyed infrastructure and a lack of aid deliveries.

