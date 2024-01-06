From Gaza to hope: Noorhan’s cancer journey finds healing in the UAE

Gazan girl Noorhan receives cancer treatment in the UAE.

The UAE provides specialized care and hope.

Noorhan’s mother praises the UAE’s “lifeline” initiative.

A glimmer of hope appeared in Noorhan Jameel Abed’s life in November 2023. For treatment, Noorhan and 1,000 other cancer patients were evacuated from Gaza to the United Arab Emirates. She had been living in Gaza for 2.5 years after receiving a leukemia diagnosis, during which time her treatment had been unstable and frequently endangered by the growing situation.

As part of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s orders to treat 1,000 injured children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals, Noorhan was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients to arrive in the nation for treatment.

As Noorhan’s mother, Manal Mahmoud Abed, stood by her side at the Abu Dhabi airport, prepared to head back home following her incredible recovery, she fought back tears of gratitude. She uttered the words, “The UAE’s initiative was a lifeline,” in a deeply emotional voice. “Noorhan was one of the first to benefit, receiving the highest level of care imaginable, from comprehensive assessments to specialised treatment, every step meticulously orchestrated. Today, thanks to God and the UAE’s unwavering support, my daughter is free of cancer,” she told the Emirates News Agency (Wam).

Manal talked of the kind officials who saw to Noorhan’s requirements, the committed medical staff who provided round-the-clock care, and the friendly hospitality they were shown while they were there. “The UAE has always been a pillar of support for the Palestinian people,” she said. “This humanitarian act of extraordinary generosity has given life back to countless children and families, weaving a tapestry of hope amidst adversity.”

