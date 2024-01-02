Japan earthquake death toll rises above 40, rescue efforts continue

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Japan caused over 40 deaths.

The Prime Minister emphasizes the urgency of search and rescue.

The death toll is expected to rise even more.

After a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake slammed Japan on New Year’s Day, more than 40 people were killed. Rescue crews struggled on Tuesday to reach isolated locations where buildings had collapsed in order to search for any survivors.

The mid-afternoon earthquake on Monday caused some coastal residents to evacuate to higher ground as tsunami waves swept some houses and automobiles into the sea off Japan’s west coast.

Rescue attempts on the ravaged Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture are being hampered by damaged roads and the challenge of determining the exact scale of the devastation, despite the deployment of thousands of soldiers, firefighters, and police officers.

There are no longer any aircraft, ferries, or train services into the area. Japan’s official broadcaster NHK reports that Noto airport is closed owing to damage to its runway, terminal, and access roads, leaving 500 people stranded inside cars in its parking lot.

During an emergency disaster conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated, “The search and rescue of those impacted by the quake is a battle against time,” adding that helicopter scans had found several fires and extensive damage to houses and infrastructure.

According to Ishikawa authorities, the number of verified deaths from the earthquake is 45, with half of those deaths occurring in the severely affected Wajima city, which is close to the epicentre of the quake. Reuters stated that further deaths are expected.

The fire and disaster management agency in Japan reported that firefighters have been battling fires in multiple locations and attempting to rescue further individuals who are stuck in collapsed buildings.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that since the earthquake struck on Monday, more than 140 tremors have been recorded. The agency also issued a warning that more powerful shocks might occur in the days ahead.

Almost twenty people were celebrating the new year at the resident’s house when the earthquake happened, but amazingly, nobody was hurt.

“It all happened in the blink of an eye,” she stated.

Numerous international leaders expressed their condolences to Japan, and US President Joe Biden issued a statement indicating that Washington was prepared to offer Japan any assistance that could be required.

“Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time,” he stated.

On Monday night, the Japanese government evacuated over 100,000 people, relocating them to school gymnasiums and sports facilities.

Tuesday saw a large number of people go back to their houses, but 33,000 families in Ishikawa prefecture still had no electricity after the temperature plummeted below zero.

According to NHK, the majority of the northern Noto peninsula is likewise without access to water.

