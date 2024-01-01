Lifeline from the desert: UAE opens water plants to quench Gaza’s thirst

UAE opens water desalination plants to supply Gaza Strip with clean water.

6 stations were built to provide 1.2 million gallons of water daily.

Water pumping addresses the crucial need for clean water in Gaza’s shelters.

In order to provide drinking water to the people of the Gaza Strip, the UAE formally opened the water desalination plants that had been installed by the authorities in the Egyptian city of Rafah on Sunday.

The water desalination plants were launched on Sunday by State Minister Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, following orders from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

In order to provide water to the Gaza Strip, the UAE built six stations with a combined daily capacity of 1,200,000 gallons, helping over 600,000 people. Less than three weeks were needed to finish the stations.

Desalination plants are being established as part of the humanitarian operation ‘Gallant Knight 3’, which was ordered by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to aid the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. This action is in line with the UAE’s historical support of the Palestinian people and its willingness to stand by them in their trying times.

The goal of the construction of these stations is to guarantee that the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have access to clean, sustainable drinking water. Sheikh Shakhboot emphasized that the UAE is still engaged in humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and help them get through these trying times, particularly for women and children.

Sheikh Shakhboot was joined by a delegation that comprised many Federal National Council members as well as high-ranking representatives from the nation’s governmental institutions and humanitarian organizations.

The effective water pumping procedure into the Gaza Strip provides shelter centers with the essential daily drinking water, addressing the population’s lack of access to clean water.

