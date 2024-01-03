Lost in Rub’ al Khali: UAE man found alive after 3 days in Saudi desert

Emirati man Ahmed Al Menhali was found alive after 3 days lost in Saudi desert.

Large search party, including family and volunteers, scoured the region.

Sheikh Khalid Bin Tanaf Al Menhali provided supplies for the search effort.

Ahmed Al Menhali, an Emirati man who has been missing since Saturday, was discovered alive in the Saudi Arabian desert.

Ahmed Al Menhali, a national of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was reported to have been found safe and sound following a three-day search in Saudi Arabia’s Al Rub’ Al Khali desert, according to the authorities. As his car ran out of fuel in the desert, Al Menhali lost his way.

Numerous volunteer teams, including members of his family, relatives, tribesmen, and Saudi brothers, scoured the area in an attempt to locate him.

The Saudi Arabian searching society FAO, which is assisting in the volunteer hunt for Al Menhali, announced that it had received a report on the Emirati from the Birin police station.

It stated that Ahmed Mohammed Al Menhali, a national of the UAE, who was operating a white Nissan Patrol with an Emirati license plate, vanished. His call originated from the Hajra Al Taweelah gas station, according to the latest coordinates, and he was traveling to his farm close to the Qalamat Faisal area.

In an attempt to locate him and preserve his life as soon as possible, Sheikh Khalid Bin Tanaf Al Menhali has donated food, other necessities, and gasoline for the automobiles driven by volunteers participating in the search process. These individuals have extensive knowledge and experience in the desert environment.

Known as the eastern gateway to the “Rub’ al Khali,” the Al Taweelah area in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia is situated in Jafoura on the Batha International Road that leads to the UAE.

