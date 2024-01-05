McDonald’s CEO acknowledges ‘Meaningful Impact’ on business amid Gaza war

Reports suggest McDonald’s in Israel provided meals for IDF soldiers.

He emphasizes McDonald’s support for communities affected by the war.

He clarifies that local operators representing McDonald’s support their communities

Chris Kempczinski, President and Chief Executive Officer at McDonald’s Corporation, used LinkedIn to communicate that McDonald’s had encountered a “meaningful business impact.”

Following the outbreak of the war in Gaza, reports indicated that McDonald’s in Israel had dispatched meals for IDF soldiers. This sparked widespread outrage online, leading to numerous calls for a boycott of the brand.

In the LinkedIn post, Kempczinski said, “I also recognize that several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region are experiencing a meaningful business impact due to the war and associated misinformation that is affecting brands like McDonald’s.”

“Our hearts remain with the communities and families impacted by the war in the Middle East. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone,” he added.

He clarified by saying that the fast food chain is “represented by local owner operators” that “support their communities”. The death toll in Gaza has reached 22,438 – almost 1 percent of its 2.3 million population, the health ministry said.

