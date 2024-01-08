Missing Alaska Airlines plane part found in backyard

Investigators located the missing door plug from the Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9.

A teacher named Bob discovered the piece in his backyard in Portland.

171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft remain grounded while safety inspections continue.

Investigators report that they have located the missing component from the Alaska Airlines aircraft that broke off on Friday while it was in the air.

Portland was the location from which the Boeing 737 Max 9 had just taken off, and the authorities had been looking for the door plug there.

The missing portion was discovered in the yard by a teacher named Bob, according to the chair of the group conducting the probe on Monday.

Some were put back into operation on Sunday, and the airline reported that there were “no concerning findings” during an inspection.

It expressed regret to everyone impacted by the jets’ grounding.

The impacted aircraft on Friday lost a part of its fuselage mid-flight and had to make an emergency landing in Portland.

Aircraft monitoring data indicates that the airplane to Ontario, California, started its emergency descent at 16,000 feet (4,876 meters).

The gap was described as “as wide as a refrigerator” by one traveler, Diego Murillo.

Its 177 passengers and crew members were unharmed upon its safe return to Portland.

There had previously been warning alerts on board the aircraft, according to the chair of the organization conducting the event investigation.

In the days preceding Friday’s tragedy, pilots had reported pressurization warning lights on three previous flights, according to Jennifer Homendy of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

If there is a connection, it is not yet evident.

The situation was deemed “very chaotic” by Ms. Homendy, who also mentioned that the cockpit voice recorder’s contents could not be read because it was not retrieved before the two-hour mark.

