Palestinian woman with cancer passes away in UAE

A Palestinian woman with severe breast cancer passed away in UAE.

Admitted for intensive care due to critical condition after arrival.

The ministry expressed condolences to the family.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), a 49-year-old Palestinian patient who had just arrived from the Gaza Strip passed away in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The patient was a woman with severe breast cancer who was battling a “critical condition.”

The patient has been dealing with a number of health issues, according to MoHAP. She was admitted right away to a specialized medical center for intensive care after arriving in the country. Her health was declining in spite of everything, and she finally passed away from breast cancer.

The ministry sent its condolences to the departed family during this trying time, asking Allah Almighty to grant her family patience and comfort, as well as eternal rest for her soul.

