Philippines New Year celebration injured 231 people and killed 2 people

New Year Celebrations in the Philippines reported two fatalities and 231 injuries reported.

An 11-month-old baby burns face and eye from illegal piccolo.

Initial 116 firework-related injuries, predominantly males.

On Monday, the Department of Health recorded two fatalities and 231 injuries during New Year celebrations in the Philippines.

One death resulted from firecracker usage, while the other occurred due to a stray bullet. Among the victims, the youngest is an 11-month-old baby, whose face and right eye suffered burns from an illegal piccolo ignited on the street. Three amputation cases have been reported.

Initially, authorities noted 116 firework-related injuries, with victims ranging from 11 months to 76 years old, predominantly males.

