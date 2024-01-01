Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Philippines New Year celebration injured 231 people and killed 2 people

Philippines New Year celebration injured 231 people and killed 2 people

Articles
Advertisement
Philippines New Year celebration injured 231 people and killed 2 people

Philippines New Year celebration injured 231 people and killed 2 people

Advertisement
  • New Year Celebrations in the Philippines reported two fatalities and 231 injuries reported.
  • An 11-month-old baby burns face and eye from illegal piccolo.
  • Initial 116 firework-related injuries, predominantly males.
Advertisement

On Monday, the Department of Health recorded two fatalities and 231 injuries during New Year celebrations in the Philippines.

One death resulted from firecracker usage, while the other occurred due to a stray bullet. Among the victims, the youngest is an 11-month-old baby, whose face and right eye suffered burns from an illegal piccolo ignited on the street. Three amputation cases have been reported.

Initially, authorities noted 116 firework-related injuries, with victims ranging from 11 months to 76 years old, predominantly males.

Also Read

Philippines: President Marcos approves historic $103 billion budget for 2024
Philippines: President Marcos approves historic $103 billion budget for 2024

The budget aims to address poverty, enhance border security, and promote economic...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story