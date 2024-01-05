RTA increases minimum top-up amount for Nol card in Dubai

RTA announces minimum top-up for Nol card to be Dh20 from January 15.

Currently, commuters can add a minimum of Dh5 to their Nol cards.

Users should maintain a balance of Dh15 on their Nol card.

Advertisement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday via Twitter that the minimum top-up for the Nol card will be Dh20, starting January 15.

Currently, commuters can add a minimum of Dh5 to their Nol cards. Additionally, to cover a round trip on the Metro transit network, users should maintain a balance of Dh15 on their Nol card.

Users employ the Nol card, a prepaid smart card, to make payments for public transport in Dubai, covering services such as the Dubai Metro, buses, trams, and waterbuses.

Additionally, it serves as a means of payment for taxi fares, parking, and entry to Dubai public parks, the Etihad Museum, and more than 2,000 shops, restaurants, and stores throughout the city.

Nol cards, users can visit any RTA ticket vending machines, solar top-up machines, and the Nol Pay app for virtual cards.

The RTA also introduced Nol Plus, a loyalty and rewards program for Nol card holders. Members accrue points and enjoy special benefits each time they use their Nol card for Dubai Metro, taxi fares, public buses, or parking charges.

Advertisement

Commuters can use the earned loyalty points to top up their Nol account or receive discounts when shopping or dining at selected restaurants.

Also Read