Saudi students smash Science Olympiads, winning 610 trophies in 2023

Saudi students dominate the Science Olympiads, winning 610 trophies.

Over 16,000 innovative concepts and 15 patents by Mawhiba trainees.

1,000+ graduates enter the top 50 global universities in strategic fields.

Advertisement

According to the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or Mawhiba, which seeks to identify and support gifted individuals in scientific domains, 2023 has been an exceptional year for Saudi pupils.

Students from the Kingdom placed first in Science Olympiads and other international science competitions last year, taking home 610 trophies.

The collaborations Mawhiba established with esteemed research institutes and academic institutions enabled its students to generate over 16,000 concepts and secure 15 patents.

Mawhiba follows up with its trainees even after they graduate and offers many talent-nurturing projects from which thousands of talented individuals benefit each year.

After receiving training from Mawhiba, more than 1,000 male and female students were admitted to the 50 most esteemed worldwide institutions with majors that matched the demands of national development objectives.

Additionally, Mawhiba offered summer enrichment programs in 18 cities throughout the Kingdom, enabling 11,000 individuals to advance their abilities, including 387 overseas students.

Advertisement

Also Read Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli plans for Palestinian displacement in Gaza Saudi Arabia condemns the Israeli push for Palestinian displacement, Other countries join...