Sheikh Mohammed meets Camel Trek participants

12-day Camel Trek across the UAE desert concluded at Global Village.

37 participants from 16 nations covered 557 km.

Trek was inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s vision.

The Honorable During the yearly ‘Camel Trek’ in the Seih Al Salam region of Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, held a meeting with the participants.

The camel trekkers left the Arada region of Abu Dhabi and traveled nonstop through the UAE desert for twelve days, arriving at the Heritage Village in Global Village at the end of their expedition.

The CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, gave His Highness an update on the journey’s status. Representatives of sixteen nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Yemen, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates, made up the expedition’s 37 participants.

The participants covered a total of 557 km on their walk, which started in Arada and went through other areas in the UAE desert before ending in Global Village’s Heritage Village.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision and directions to promote tolerance, understanding, and cohabitation, according to Bin Dalmook, served as inspiration for the event’s debut.

“The meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the participants in the 10th edition of ‘Camel Trek’ underscores the commitment to upholding authentic values and principles, preserving the Emirati heritage and promoting the principles of tolerance, understanding and coexistence that define our nation,” he stated.

