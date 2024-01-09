Taiwan election: Kuomintang party urges voters to decide between war and peace

Hou You-ih hosted a political rally against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

KMT aims to convince voters of a choice between war and peace with China.

The DPP counters that they seek peace and stability while maintaining Taiwan’s progress.

The Kuomintang’s (KMT) candidate for the January 13 presidential election hosted a full-swing political rally on Saturday, with booming rock music, gyrating dancers on stage, and a wild crowd waving thousands of Taiwan flags.

“Give me a president!” shouted the host. “Hou You-ih!” the crowd roared.

As Mr. Hou looked on, his running mate Jaw Shaw-kong took the microphone and launched a broadside against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“What road are they taking? The road to war!” he said, wagging his finger. “The road that leads Taiwan into danger, the road that leads to uncertainty!”

As Taiwan approaches the election this weekend, the KMT is banking on convincing voters that they face a choice between war and peace with China. Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own and, while promoting “peaceful reunification,” it has not ruled out the use of force in taking Taiwan. During the last eight years of pro-sovereignty DPP rule, China has relentlessly increased its military presence around Taiwan, engaging in what is known as greyzone warfare.

The DPP counters that they also seek peace and stability while maintaining Taiwan’s path of progress. A recent viral campaign advertisement featured outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen calmly driving on quiet country roads with her party’s presidential candidate William Lai. She then exits the vehicle, and Mr. Lai takes the wheel with his running mate Hsiao Bi-Khim by his side, as Ms. Tsai urges them to “Drive better than me.”

However, some are skeptical about whether he can fulfill the role. At the KMT rally in Taoyuan, an area known for its hardcore supporters, many of those interviewed by the BBC were more concerned with the economy and the cost of living. Nevertheless, relations with China also played a significant role in their considerations.

“I didn’t use to think there could be war, but now we have this possibility and it’s scary. The DPP is just too aggressive, I want to go back to peace with the KMT,” said Ms. Shi, a 45-year-old service worker accompanying her parents.

