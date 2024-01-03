Tragic New Year’s Eve: 5 UAE family members killed in car crash

5 UAE family members died in a car crash.

An accident in Ajman involved a collision with a truck.

2 other girls were injured and receiving treatment in the hospital.

A traffic tragedy claimed the lives of five family members from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while they were returning from New Year’s Eve celebrations. According to local Arabic newspaper Al Etihad, an Emirati spouse, their two daughters, and their niece perished in the Ajman crash on Tuesday.

Two other girls were hurt in the collision.

The accident occurred early on Monday, January 1, when the car belonging to the Emirati family collided with a truck in the Masfoot neighborhood of Ajman. They were on their way back from Dubai’s Hatta.

Patrols and paramedics were alerted and raced to the scene. Two girls are recovering in a city hospital after surviving the collision. Arabic media reports state that the initial investigation points to “distracted driving” as the cause of the fatal collision.

