U.S. claims that Russia is using North Korea ballistic missiles in war

The US accuses Russia of using ballistic missiles.

North Korea denies any collaboration.

The US calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine.

The U.S. has accused Russia of utilizing ballistic missiles and launchers provided by North Korea in its war on Ukraine, calling it a “significant and concerning escalation” in Pyongyang’s support for Russia, according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

The U.S. plans to bring up the matter at the UN Security Council and impose additional sanctions on those facilitating arms transfers. Moscow has denied any collaboration. Following the White House’s accusations, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of missile launch vehicle production in the country.

The U.S. has previously alleged Pyongyang’s weapon supply to Russia, but this marks the first time U.S. intelligence has disclosed details about ballistic missiles—self-guided rockets with a range of 900km (500 miles).

Mr. Kirby:

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Mr. Kirby stated that Russia’s acquisition of ballistic missiles from North Korea directly violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

“We will demand that Russia be held accountable for yet again violating its international obligations,” he said.

He also said the US believed Russia was planning on purchasing close-range missiles from Iran, but that it had not done so yet.

The UK said it “strongly condemns” Russia’s use of ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea in Ukraine.

“North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

In his briefing, Mr. Kirby also called on the U.S. Congress to promptly approve additional funding for Ukraine.

“The most effective response to Russia’s horrific violence against the Ukrainian people is to continue to provide Ukraine with vital air defense capabilities and other types of military equipment,” he said.

“Iran and the DPRK [North Korea] are standing with Russia. Ukrainians deserve to know that the American people and this government will continue to stand with them.”

The White House approved the last US military aid package to Ukraine, valued at around $250 million (£195 million), on 27 December.

Discussions on additional funding have encountered obstacles in Congress due to a lack of support among Republicans. They assert that any military aid deal must include stricter security measures on the US-Mexico border. Ukraine has cautioned that its war effort and the nation’s public finances face jeopardy if further Western aid is not provided promptly.

