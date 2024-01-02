UAE: Pilot removed from duty after hard landing in Dubai

Air India pilot destabilized after heavy landing in Dubai.

The flight, originating from Kochi, performed the landing on December 20.

The pilot was banned from flying until the investigation was complete.

According to Indian media reports, Air India has derostered a pilot following a heavy landing in Dubai. The flight, originating from Kochi, executed the landing on December 20, and although it was less than smooth, the aircraft came to a stop safely.

An Air India spokesperson reportedly stated that an investigation has been commenced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation rules. The pilot will not be allowed to fly until the investigation is complete. The A320 aircraft, described as relatively new by Indian media, underwent extensive checks while grounded in Dubai for a week before being cleared to fly back to India.

Flight tracking sites indicate that the aircraft has not been in operation since the incident.

