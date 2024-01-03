Advertisement
UAE places AI scanners to speed up Al Ain border inspections

Articles
  • Seven advanced X-ray scanning devices were installed at customs ports.
  • Two central control and operation rooms for inspection devices were installed.
  • AI can scan up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles, and 150 buses per hour.
The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has enhanced efficiency and security at land customs centers in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by introducing new technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Completing a project, the administration equipped the Khatm Al Shiklah and Mezyad customs centers, located on the UAE-Oman border, with seven state-of-the-art X-ray scanning devices (among the most advanced globally).

Two central control and operation rooms for the inspection devices were also installed. The project, incorporating rapid non-stop scanning technology, aims to facilitate smooth and fast passage at customs ports, enhance security, and ease trade routes.

The technology can scan up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles, and 150 buses per hour. The modern operating systems in the inspection devices represent the first to be implemented in the UAE.

