UAE: Police found 2 illegal people, hiding in tiny boxes under vehicles

  • Two infiltrators attempted to cross into the UAE by hiding in small iron boxes.
  • X-ray scanners revealed the hiding spots of the illegal immigrants.
  • The video shows the infiltrators tightly squeezed into the confined space.
Two infiltrators attempted to cross into the UAE by concealing themselves in tiny iron boxes installed under the rear trunks of two SUVs. The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) thwarted the infiltration bid, although the authority did not disclose the customs terminal where they apprehended the individuals. X-ray scanners exposed the hiding spots of the illegal immigrants.

A video, shared by the authority, depicts officers breaking open the rear bumpers of the vehicles, revealing the illegals stashed in 2-foot boxes. The infiltrators were tightly squeezed into the confined space, with minimal room to move.

Without any documents, the relevant legal authorities have taken further action against the drivers of the vehicles and the infiltrators.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, director of Terminals and Border Points Affairs at SPCFZA, said infiltration is among the authority’s top concerns. “The UAE’s considerable economic and developmental progress contributes to this threat, making the country a target for a segment of people,” he said.

The Sharjah Customs employs a “sophisticated system capable of thwarting all types of smuggling attempts across ports”. The system also “counters all individuals and criminal networks attempting to compromise the security of the nation and its citizens.”

