UAE president and US secretary talks about Impact of Gaza crisis

They discuss cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries.

The meeting was focused on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilian lives

Advertisement

Today, the US Secretary of State, visited the country and was received by the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed discussed cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries, exploring ways to enhance ties in various fields for mutual interests.

The meeting also addressed a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, focusing on recent events in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the significant impact of the crisis in the Gaza Strip on peace, stability, and security in the entire region.

Emphasizing the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilian lives and ensure the continuous, unimpeded, and safe delivery of humanitarian relief to the Strip’s residents while preventing displacement, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed this imperative.

Both sides underscored the importance of efforts to prevent the escalation of the conflict, which poses a threat to regional peace. They also stressed the significance of finding a clear path toward comprehensive and lasting peace as a means to achieve regional stability.

Also Read UAE: Police found 2 illegal people, hiding in tiny boxes under vehicles Two infiltrators attempted to cross into the UAE by hiding in small...